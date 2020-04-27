Lucky Charms: Notre Dame After Texas Wide Receiver
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Notre Dame's push for Texas wide receiver J. Michael Sturdivant, plus other notes on pass catcher targets in the 2021 class.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
