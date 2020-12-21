BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Notre Dame A Finalist For Rivals100 DE

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider shares notes on Notre Dame recruits in the 2022 class, including Rivals100 defensive end Tyson Ford 's recruitment coming to an end.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.