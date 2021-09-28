 Lucky Charms: Notable Fighting Irish football recruits visiting Notre Dame this weekend
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-28 21:28:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Notable recruits visiting Notre Dame this weekend

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a handful of recruits visiting Notre Dame this weekend to highlight tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click here to read.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}