{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 19:03:41 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame

BlueandGold.com has a new FutureCast pick in for Notre Dame.
BlueandGold.com has a new FutureCast pick in for Notre Dame.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has a fresh FutureCast pick in for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, plus the latest on a four-star wide receiver who the staff was on the phone with today.

