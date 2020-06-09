Click Here to read.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has a fresh FutureCast pick in for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, plus the latest on a four-star wide receiver who the staff was on the phone with today.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.