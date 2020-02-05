News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-05 19:12:33 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer details his new FutureCast pick for the Fighting Irish, plus has notes on a pair of 2021 linebackers to know.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

SPECIAL OFFERS: Buy one month, get two free OR receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Texas defensive end David Abiara visited Notre Dame last weekend.
Texas defensive end David Abiara visited Notre Dame last weekend.
Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020
Offer valid only until Thursday night, February 6, 2020

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}