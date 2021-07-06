 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame
{{ timeAgo('2021-07-06 20:02:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football head coach Brian Kelly
Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are looking to build an elite 2022 class.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has a new FutureCast pick in for Notre Dame to land a talented recruit.

Click here to read tonight’s Lucky Charms.

----

