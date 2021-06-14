 Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-14 18:24:29 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame

Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are looking to build an elite 2023 class.
Brian Kelly and the Fighting Irish are looking to build an elite 2023 class. (Fighting Irish Digital Media)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has logged a new FutureCast pick in favor of the Fighting Irish in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}