 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame
{{ timeAgo('2021-02-24 17:58:19 -0600') }} football

Lucky Charms: New FutureCast Pick In For Notre Dame

Notre Dame is closing in on its first defensive back pledge of the 2022 class.
Notre Dame is closing in on its first defensive back pledge of the 2022 class.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details his new FutureCast pick for the Fighting Irish in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

