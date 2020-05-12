News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-12 20:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: New 2021 Prospects To Keep An Eye On For Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer lists four prospects of note on Notre Dame's radar, including an intriguing linebacker from Virginia, plus a prospect with an interesting tie to the Fighting Irish.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Notre Dame is showing interest in a prospect with an interesting tie to the Irish.
Notre Dame is showing interest in a prospect with an interesting tie to the Irish. (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}