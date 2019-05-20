Lucky Charms: Movement With Key Target AJ Henning?
Recruiting insider EJ Holland has the latest on key 2020 target AJ Henning plus more on a 2021 corner that the Irish may be on top for.
To read the update Click Here.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney
• Like us on Facebook.