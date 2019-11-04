Lucky Charms: Movement With 2020 DB Target Ramon Henderson?
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting inside Mike Singer has a big update on Notre Dame defensive back target Ramon Henderson and a pair of updates on 2021 Irish recruits.
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.