Lucky Charms: More Notre Dame Coaches On The Road Nuggets
The Notre Dame coaching staff is busy on the road this week, and Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer had scoop on their whereabouts in The Gold Standard.
We've confirmed more visits, including a stop by Notre Dame cornerbacks coach Todd Lyght in Southern California.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
Holiday Pick-It Sale - Save Big On A BlueandGold.com Subscription And Get Free Gear Too (click here for details!)
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.