Lucky Charms: More Movement On 2020 DB Board
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has details on Dontae Manning, who decommitted from Oklahoma today, and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read the update.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.
• Like us on Facebook.