 Lucky Charms: More Michigan-Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Recruiting Battles Brewing?
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-09 18:53:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: More Michigan-Notre Dame Recruiting Battles Brewing?

Jayden Thomas is one of the best wide receiver recruits in the Southeast.
Jayden Thomas is one of the best wide receiver recruits in the Southeast. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has notes on a pair of wide receiver recruits that the Irish may have to fend off Michigan for in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}