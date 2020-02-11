News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-11 17:59:48 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: March 20 Weekend Shaping Up To Get Even Bigger For Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on another confirmed visitor for the March 20-22 weekend, plus some more potential recruits on campus that period as well.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame will have a monstrous recruiting weekend in March.
Notre Dame will have a monstrous recruiting weekend in March. (Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}