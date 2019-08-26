Lucky Charms: Latest On Notre Dame Recruits In Florida
Blue & Gold Illustrated's Mike Singer has the rundown on Notre Dame's 2021 targets in the state of Florida, including a very interesting shake up in the recruitment of a defensive back prospect who holds a Fighting Irish offer.
Click here for tonight's Lucky Charms.
Sign up for a new annual membership to BlueandGold.com and get 25% off PLUS a FREE $75 Adidas gift card
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD and @BGI_MikeSinger.
• Like us on Facebook.