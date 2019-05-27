News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-27 21:03:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Key 2021 Target To Visit Notre Dame; RB Notes

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Sysvqvxt4eneljvxeg7l
Georgia athlete Jaquez Smith visited Notre Dame in March. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Recruiting insider EJ Holland has the latest on an important summer visitor plus an update on running back recruiting.

To read the update Click Here.

Qqoe7mtigsfifyifmpgl

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}