 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish commits visit Florida, top OL target sets visit
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-20 21:19:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Irish commits visit Florida, top OL target sets visit

Notre Dame cornerback commit Devin Moore
Four-star cornerback and Irish pledge Devin Moore was in Gainesville, Fla. over the weekend. (Mike Singer)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has details on Notre Dame having two commits visit Florida last weekend, a top 2022 target setting up a visit and more.

Click here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

