News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-23 21:13:07 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Intel On Key DB Target Will Nixon

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Qvpgfbotxgqwpexe6hte
Waco Midway athlete Will Nixon is planning summer official visits. (EJ Holland)

Recruiting insider EJ Holland has the latest on key defensive back target Will Nixon, who is looking to make an OV to Notre Dame.

To read the update Click Here.

Kxzem7nfmaohqubvdcx8

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}