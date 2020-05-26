Lucky Charms: Intel On Four-Star Notre Dame DB Target
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a big Notre Dame defensive back target in the Sunshine State, plus tidbits on defensive end recruiting.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.