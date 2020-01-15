News More News
Lucky Charms: Info On Notre Dame's New Wide Receiver Offer

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
Notre Dame extended an offer to Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal Gibbons 2021 wide receiver Troy Stellato on Wednesday afternoon. Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has details on the new Irish target.

Notre Dame offered four-star Florida WR Troy Stellato on Wednesday.
