News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-05-09 22:16:23 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: FutureCast Picks In For Key OL Target

EJ Holland • BlueAndGold.com
Recruiting Analyst

Save 50% off an annual subscription by signing up today! Offer includes a FREE Notre Dame t-shirt!

Nlfr95yktpmqigscv7d1
Notre Dame is trending for a top offensive line recruit. (Rivals.com)

Lucky Charms is a nightly Blue & Gold Illustrated segment with juicy Notre Dame recruiting nuggets gathered throughout the day.

Tonight's Charms have details on new FutureCast predictions in favor of the Irish.

Click Here To Read

Nk8s4s9jcbgrzouwf8qf

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer, @EJHollandBGI and @BGI_DMcKinney

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}