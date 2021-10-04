 Lucky Charms: Four-star quarterback locked in for Notre Dame Fighting Irish football visit
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-04 22:58:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Four-star quarterback locked in for Notre Dame visit

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees
The Irish will host a top quarterback recruit on their 2023 board this month. (Chad Weaver/BGI)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on a four-star signal caller visiting Notre Dame later this month and more in Monday night's Lucky Charms.

Click here to read.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}