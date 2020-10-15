Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on how Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman offensive tackle Jake Taylor 's Zoom call with Notre Dame went, plus two names to cross off the 2021 board.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.