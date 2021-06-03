 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: Elite 2023 WR Will Visit Notre Dame Twice In June
Lucky Charms: Elite 2023 WR Will Visit Notre Dame Twice In June

Rivals100 wide receiver Carnell Tate will visit Notre Dame this weekend.
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the details on Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy class of 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate locking in a second Notre Dame visit for this summer, plus another interesting tidbit on him.

