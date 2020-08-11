 Lucky Charms: Details On New 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-11 18:35:25 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Details On New 2022 Notre Dame Offers

Notre Dame offered one of the best defensive backs in the 2022 class this week.
Notre Dame offered one of the best defensive backs in the 2022 class this week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has details on Notre Dame's newest offers in the 2022 class, which includes a four-star defensive back from the Midwest.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}