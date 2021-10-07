 Lucky Charms: DB target locks in visit; new Notre Dame Fighting Irish football offers
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-07 20:17:10 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: DB target locks in visit; new Notre Dame offers

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the scoop on multiple prospects setting up visits to Notre Dame this month and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click here to read.

Sign up for Blue & Gold's FREE alerts and newsletter

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}