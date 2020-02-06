News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-06 18:49:26 -0600') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: David Abiara Update; 2022 WR Sets Notre Dame Visit

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@BGI_MikeSinger

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on 2021 defensive end David Abiara and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

SPECIAL OFFER: Receive $49.50 gift card to Rivals Fan Shop with new annual subscription

Notre Dame extended an offer to 2022 WR CJ Williams this week.
Notre Dame extended an offer to 2022 WR CJ Williams this week. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}