News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-02 21:08:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Can Notre Dame Strike Recruiting Gold In Texas?

Vbc4exzv7cwqhylrkjxu
Texas offensive lineman Donovan Jackson holds a Notre Dame offer. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
EJ Holland • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Analyst

Blue & Gold Illustrated's EJ Holland has the latest on where Notre Dame sits with recruits in Texas.

Click Here to read the latest.

Sign up today to get 50% off an annual membership plus a FREE digital copy of the 2019 Notre Dame Football Preview magazine!

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_CoachD, @Rivals_Singer and @EJHollandBGI.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}