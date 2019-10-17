News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-17 20:00:56 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Brian Kelly Hits The Road

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has nuggets on Notre Dame's coaches on the road during the bye week and notes on a couple of big 2021 Irish targets.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Brian Kelly is on the recruiting trail.
Brian Kelly is on the recruiting trail. (Bill Panzica)

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}