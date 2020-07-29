 Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Head Coach Brian Kelly Having Call With Top 2022 Target
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-29 19:02:18 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Brian Kelly Having Call With Top 2022 Target

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been busy working the phones on the recruiting front.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly has been busy working the phones on the recruiting front. (USA Today Sports Images)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Brian Kelly's call with a top 2022 recruit and more in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}