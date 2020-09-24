Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees will have an important Zoom call with a top 2022 target on Thursday night. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the details on that, plus an update on West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards .

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.