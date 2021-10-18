Lucky Charms: Big updates on three key Notre Dame recruits

Click here to read.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and Co. are looking to finish the 2022 recruiting class strong. Fighting Irish fans will like this update from BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer in tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

• Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @tbhorka, @GregLadky, and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.