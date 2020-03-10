Lucky Charms: Big Notre Dame Targets Who Recently Visited Elsewhere
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on several Fighting Irish targets who visited elsewhere this past weekend, including stud Florida playmaker Troy Stellato, plus an update on where Notre Dame stands with each of them.
Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.