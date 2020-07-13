 Lucky Charms: Big Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Recruiting Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-13 18:59:57 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: Big Notre Dame Offensive Recruiting Nuggets

Rivals100 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles committed to the Fighting Irish last fall.
Rivals100 wide receiver Lorenzo Styles committed to the Fighting Irish last fall. (Rivals.com)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on four Notre Dame recruits on the offensive side of the ball in tonight's Lucky Charms.

Click Here to read.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}