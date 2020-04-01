Click Here to read.

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer details his new FutureCast pick for Notre Dame, plus notes on prospects who hope to camp with the Fighting Irish this summer in tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.