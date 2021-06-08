 BlueAndGold - Lucky Charms: 2023 Quarterback Recruits Throw For Notre Dame's Tommy Rees
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-08 21:06:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: 2023 Quarterback Recruits Throw For Notre Dame's Tommy Rees

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spent a lot of time with a few quarterbacks in the 2023 class on Tuesday. Get the scoop on that, plus a top 50 recruit setting a visit for South Bend next week.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

• Talk about it inside The Lou Somogyi Board.

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter.

Subscribe to our podcast on Apple Podcasts.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_ and @ToddBurlage.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}