 Lucky Charms: 2022 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Quarterback Recruiting Tidbits
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-10 18:35:58 -0500') }} football

Lucky Charms: 2022 Notre Dame QB Recruiting Tidbits

Gavin Wimsatt was one of Notre Dame's first two quarterback offers in the 2022 class.
Gavin Wimsatt was one of Notre Dame's first two quarterback offers in the 2022 class. (Josh Helmholdt / Rivals)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

Notes and thoughts from BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer on Notre Dame’s quarterback targets in the 2022 class, plus a couple more that could receive an offer highlight tonight’s Lucky Charms.

