Lucky Charms: 2022 Notre Dame QB Recruiting Tidbits
Notes and thoughts from BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer on Notre Dame’s quarterback targets in the 2022 class, plus a couple more that could receive an offer highlight tonight’s Lucky Charms.
Click here to read.
----
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Sign up for Blue & Gold's news alerts and daily newsletter
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @MasonPlummer_ and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.