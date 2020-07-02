 Lucky Charms: 2021 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Offensive Recruiting Nuggets
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-02 17:38:28 -0500') }} football Edit

Lucky Charms: 2021 Notre Dame Offensive Recruiting Nuggets

Tavierre Dunlap is a top running back option for the Fighting Irish.
Tavierre Dunlap is a top running back option for the Fighting Irish. (Sam Spiegelman)
Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer

BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer has an update on a couple of offered Notre Dame targets in the 2021 class, plus a pair of potential prospects to keep an eye on.

Click Here to read tonight's Lucky Charms.

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}