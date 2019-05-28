There are two universal predictions regarding the 2019 college football season.

First, it’s inevitable to project that Alabama and Clemson, who have split the last four national titles, will once again reign supreme, rendering any typical conversation about “parity” laughable.

Second, Georgia is the overwhelming bronze medal selection for third place.

Under now fourth-year head coach Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs in 2017 were on the threshold of their first national title since 1980 before losing to Alabama in overtime. Last year they became sympathetic figures to many media because they didn’t make the four-team College Football Playoff despite taking the Crimson Tide to the brink again in the SEC championship game.