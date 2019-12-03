It seemed apropos during the Notre Dame-Stanford game last weekend that my reflection on the 2019 Fighting Irish football season brought former Cardinal head coach Dennis Green (1989-91) to mind.

While with the NFL’s Arizona Cardinals, Green had his famous “They are who we thought they were!” rant in 2006 after blowing a 20-point lead in a 24-23 loss to a strong and favored Chicago Bears outfit.

That is the best way we can sum up the 2019 Fighting Irish football team through its 10‑2 regular season journey: They were who we thought they were in the preseason. Whether that is a plus or minus can be left to your own judgment and standards.