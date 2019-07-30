To no one’s surprise, Notre Dame’s showdown at Georgia on Sept. 21 was announced as the prime time 8 p.m. ET kickoff on CBS last week.

While the Fighting Irish will be a probable preseason top 10 pick — and seek to finish in the AP top 10 in back-to-back years for the first time since 1992-93 — the Bulldogs appear to be the universal selection at No. 3 behind Clemson and Alabama, who have split the last four national titles between them.

Notre Dame has not defeated a top 5-ranked foe on the road since Sept. 10, 2005, a 17-10 conquest of No. 3 Michigan in head coach Charlie Weis’ second career contest.