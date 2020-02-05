There might be some solace to Notre Dame signing what Rivals ranks as the No. 22 freshman class (so far) in 2020.

The only one ranked lower since the start of the Rivals era in 2002 was in 2009, when that 18-man haul was rated No. 23.

Since 1991, however, that 2009 group made our list among the five most impactful classes signed by Notre Dame.