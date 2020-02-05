Lou’s Confessions: Notre Dame’s Top Five Classes From 1991-2020
There might be some solace to Notre Dame signing what Rivals ranks as the No. 22 freshman class (so far) in 2020.
The only one ranked lower since the start of the Rivals era in 2002 was in 2009, when that 18-man haul was rated No. 23.
Since 1991, however, that 2009 group made our list among the five most impactful classes signed by Notre Dame.
Why do we start with 1991?
Because from 1987-90, Notre Dame finished No. 1 in football recruiting four straight seasons. That 1990 group alone had five first-round picks in running back Jerome Bettis, defensive backs Tom Carter and Jeff Burris, defensive lineman Bryant Young and offensive lineman Aaron Taylor.
There was a precipitous fall-off in 1991. Since then, the Irish recruiting efforts have had numerous Top 10-15 efforts on paper — even top five — but not quite the ballyhoo of 1987-90.
