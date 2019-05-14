Reaching a full decade as Notre Dame’s head football coach is quite the exclusive company.

Knute Rockne’s 13-year run (1918-30) prior to his premature death remains the standard, while Frank Leahy (1941-43, 1946-53), Ara Parseghian (1964-74) and Lou Holtz (1986-96) had 11 apiece during their College Football Hall of Fame careers.

Believe it or not, Brian Kelly will be entering his 10th season with the Fighting Irish this season, and his current contract runs through 2021. If he fulfills it as he expects to, he will be only one year behind Rockne in most seasons coached (12) and will easily surpass Holtz’s record 132 games as the Notre Dame head coach.

Last summer when I interviewed him in his office for the 2018 Football Preview, I queried Kelly on whether he felt a contract extension was needed — at least for show — so that there isn’t a lame-duck perception of him on the recruiting trail by the opposition to use against him. He replied that he didn't feel an extension was necessary and wasn't going to campaign for one either, or certainly not publicly.