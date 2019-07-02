Sometime later this summer, the finishing touches on the new 111,400-square foot Irish Indoor Athletics Center — nearly a football field south of the Guglielmino Athletics Complex and just across the street and east of the Joyce Center — will be applied.

Some might classify it a luxury, but in today’s never-ending arms race, especially among the 65 Power 5 Conference schools in the NCAA, it’s really nothing more than a basic necessity. So often in these cases, the fan base of a school will ask “where does this facility rank among its peers?”



