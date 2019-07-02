News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-02 09:54:24 -0500') }} football Edit

Lou's Confessions: Notre Dame Construction Always In Process

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Dxpn2zzmkroai2qctcss
Notre Dame new football practice complex should be completed by the end of this summer. (Notre Dame Football Twitter)

Sometime later this summer, the finishing touches on the new 111,400-square foot Irish Indoor Athletics Center — nearly a football field south of the Guglielmino Athletics Complex and just across the street and east of the Joyce Center — will be applied.

Some might classify it a luxury, but in today’s never-ending arms race, especially among the 65 Power 5 Conference schools in the NCAA, it’s really nothing more than a basic necessity. So often in these cases, the fan base of a school will ask “where does this facility rank among its peers?”


premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}