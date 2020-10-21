 Lou’s Confessions: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football And Avoiding The ‘Upset Special’
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-21 07:37:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Lou’s Confessions: Notre Dame & Avoiding The ‘Upset Special’

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

It was 48 years ago today, Oct. 21, 1972, that as a 10-year-old I first truly learned the meaning of an “upset” in sports.

A week earlier I had attended my first game ever in Notre Dame Stadium, a 42-16 win over Pitt that made the No. 7-ranked Fighting Irish 4-0. Next up was another home game, this time Missouri — who was 1-10 the year prior and just been crushed by Nebraska, 62-0, the week before traveling to Notre Dame.

It was reassuring to see another breather on the schedule, and the Irish were installed as a 35-point favorite over the Tigers.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish wide receiver Miles Boykin catching the game-winning touchdown pass versus Pittsburgh in 2018
This late touchdown catch by Miles Boykin enabled the 2018 Notre Dame to defeat Pitt, 19-14, and avoid the upset special. (Darren Cummings/Associated Press)

That ensuing Saturday on a rainy, chilly day, Missouri shocked Notre Dame with a 30-26 conquest, led by winning the turnover battle, 4-0 (although Missouri did lose a fumble on a touchdown that was not called, but that’s another story).

It was my first real lesson about how athletic competition can take different twists and turns from week to week, as can the human psyche.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}