Lou’s Confessions: Notre Dame & Avoiding The ‘Upset Special’
It was 48 years ago today, Oct. 21, 1972, that as a 10-year-old I first truly learned the meaning of an “upset” in sports.
A week earlier I had attended my first game ever in Notre Dame Stadium, a 42-16 win over Pitt that made the No. 7-ranked Fighting Irish 4-0. Next up was another home game, this time Missouri — who was 1-10 the year prior and just been crushed by Nebraska, 62-0, the week before traveling to Notre Dame.
It was reassuring to see another breather on the schedule, and the Irish were installed as a 35-point favorite over the Tigers.
That ensuing Saturday on a rainy, chilly day, Missouri shocked Notre Dame with a 30-26 conquest, led by winning the turnover battle, 4-0 (although Missouri did lose a fumble on a touchdown that was not called, but that’s another story).
It was my first real lesson about how athletic competition can take different twists and turns from week to week, as can the human psyche.
