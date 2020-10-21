It was 48 years ago today, Oct. 21, 1972, that as a 10-year-old I first truly learned the meaning of an “upset” in sports.

A week earlier I had attended my first game ever in Notre Dame Stadium, a 42-16 win over Pitt that made the No. 7-ranked Fighting Irish 4-0. Next up was another home game, this time Missouri — who was 1-10 the year prior and just been crushed by Nebraska, 62-0, the week before traveling to Notre Dame.

It was reassuring to see another breather on the schedule, and the Irish were installed as a 35-point favorite over the Tigers.