In the post-Knute Rockne era, there has often loomed a nemesis that evoked dread to every Notre Dame head coach (and fan).

• Even Frank Leahy lost his final three games to Michigan State (1950-52), getting outscored 56-3 in the last two.

• Ara Parseghian and Dan Devine combined for a 2-10-2 mark versus USC from 1967-80 — with the lone two victories producing national titles for both. Parseghian also had a 1-4 stretch versus Purdue in the 1960s, with the sole win again (1966) resulting in a national championship.

• Lou Holtz endured his share of heartaches while going 2-4 versus Penn State from 1986-91.