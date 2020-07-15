One of the features in our 2020 Notre Dame Football Preview was a peek into what the new decade from 2020-29 might hold for the Fighting Irish program.

What impact will the coronavirus have on the athletics department moving forward?

Who will be the eventual successor to head coach Brian Kelly, and can he build on the momentum from the past three years?

Is playoff expansion inevitable?

How much more power will the student-athlete wield with the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) plan proposed by the NCAA?

And maybe above all else for Notre Dame, will it be time to join a conference — gasp! — full time in football?