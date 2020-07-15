Lou’s Confessions: Is Notre Dame Football Closer To Full Conference Play?
One of the features in our 2020 Notre Dame Football Preview was a peek into what the new decade from 2020-29 might hold for the Fighting Irish program.
What impact will the coronavirus have on the athletics department moving forward?
Who will be the eventual successor to head coach Brian Kelly, and can he build on the momentum from the past three years?
Is playoff expansion inevitable?
How much more power will the student-athlete wield with the Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) plan proposed by the NCAA?
And maybe above all else for Notre Dame, will it be time to join a conference — gasp! — full time in football?
The 2010-19 decade was laden with upheaval in the sport, at Notre Dame and college football in general, especially with conference realignment.
Who would have envisioned at the end of 2009 that by the time 2020 started (and actually, much earlier), Maryland and Nebraska would be in the Big Ten with Rutgers, Utah and Colorado in the Pac-12, West Virginia in the Big 12, or even Missouri and Texas A&M in the SEC, among many other geographical league relocations?
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news