Last week, and throughout the first 10 years of head coach Brian Kelly’s regime, a popular inquiry has been: “What is his greatest win or signature moment at Notre Dame?”

Many, including yours truly, would state it was at No. 8 Oklahoma in 2012.

Although Notre Dame was unbeaten (7-0) and ranked higher (No. 5) than the Sooners, who had already lost at home that season, the Fighting Irish were a nine-to-11-point underdog entering the contest in a hostile road environment at night. Losing such contests had become an annual ritual.

Particularly important in this showdown was Kelly’s troops were in the national title hunt, so there much was on the line.