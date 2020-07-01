 Column: 50 Years of Notre Dame quarterback saviors.
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-01 07:42:50 -0500') }} football Edit

Lou's Confessions: 50 Years Of Notre Dame Quarterback Saviors

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

This week, 2021 Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner is partaking in the Elite 11 quarterback camp in Murfreesboro, Tenn. — the ninth such quarterback in the last 10 years under head coach Brian Kelly.

Sooner or later, chances are Buchner’s name will be linked to Heisman Trophy candidacy, because that’s virtually an automatic when one becomes the starting Notre Dame quarterback.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Joe Theismann arrived as a relatively less heralded 150-pound prospect before becoming a Heisman runner-up.
Joe Theismann arrived as a relatively less heralded 150-pound prospect before becoming a Heisman runner-up. (Fighting Irish Media)

In fact, this year marks the 50th anniversary of perhaps the school’s most famous effort to market a Heisman candidate — which did not cost a cent — at the position when it was deemed a birthright to be a finalist.

In 1970, the nation learned how senior quarterback Joe Theismann’s last name that used to be pronounced with a long E had been changed by Fighting Irish sports information director Roger Valdiserri to a long I for the “Theismann for Heisman” campaign.

In the 22 seasons from 1943-64, five different Notre Dame quarterbacks won the Heisman, including Paul Hornung in 1956 on a 2-8 team while finishing with three touchdown passes and 13 thrown interceptions.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}