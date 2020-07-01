In fact, this year marks the 50th anniversary of perhaps the school’s most famous effort to market a Heisman candidate — which did not cost a cent — at the position when it was deemed a birthright to be a finalist.

In 1970, the nation learned how senior quarterback Joe Theismann’s last name that used to be pronounced with a long E had been changed by Fighting Irish sports information director Roger Valdiserri to a long I for the “Theismann for Heisman” campaign.

In the 22 seasons from 1943-64, five different Notre Dame quarterbacks won the Heisman, including Paul Hornung in 1956 on a 2-8 team while finishing with three touchdown passes and 13 thrown interceptions.