Lou's Confessions: 50 Years Of Notre Dame Quarterback Saviors
This week, 2021 Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner is partaking in the Elite 11 quarterback camp in Murfreesboro, Tenn. — the ninth such quarterback in the last 10 years under head coach Brian Kelly.
Sooner or later, chances are Buchner’s name will be linked to Heisman Trophy candidacy, because that’s virtually an automatic when one becomes the starting Notre Dame quarterback.
In fact, this year marks the 50th anniversary of perhaps the school’s most famous effort to market a Heisman candidate — which did not cost a cent — at the position when it was deemed a birthright to be a finalist.
In 1970, the nation learned how senior quarterback Joe Theismann’s last name that used to be pronounced with a long E had been changed by Fighting Irish sports information director Roger Valdiserri to a long I for the “Theismann for Heisman” campaign.
In the 22 seasons from 1943-64, five different Notre Dame quarterbacks won the Heisman, including Paul Hornung in 1956 on a 2-8 team while finishing with three touchdown passes and 13 thrown interceptions.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news